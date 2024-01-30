Category:
Tekken

How to win a Group Match in Tekken 8

It'll take a group effort.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jan 30, 2024 06:48 am
Whether you’re an achievement and trophy hunter or simply want to know how to partake in and complete Group Matches in Tekken 8, we’ve punched your ticket to glory.

The exhaustive wealth of content in Tekken 8 can overwhelming. There are a ton of Story Mode chapters to power through in Tekken 8, along with all the unlockable characters. If your sights are set beyond single-player, though, you might want to head online—especially with Group Matches in mind.

The Tekken 8 online community is alive and bouncing, with the Tekken Fight Lounge at the heart of the multiplayer component. If you venture into this territory, many other Tekken 8 trophies and achievements lie in wait. Today, we focus on one in particular.

How to complete the Please Don’t Tell My Father achievement and trophy in Tekken 8

group match arcade room in tekken 8
The holy grail itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To win a Group Match and earn the Please Don’t Tell my Father trophy and achievement in Tekken 8go to the Tekken Fight Loungehead to the Group Match section, and win a single match.

Here are the instructions condensed into a straightforward list:

  1. Load up Tekken 8.
  2. Go to the Online tab and click on Tekken Fight Lounge.
  3. Head into the Arcade.
  4. Look for the purple section of arcade machines—the animated ring above should say Group Match.
  5. Approach an empty machine and press Battle.
  6. Pick a side and a fighter.
  7. Once you’re in a game, win the battle.
  8. When you’re victorious, the Please Don’t Tell My Father trophy and achievement should pop for winning a Group Match.

Obviously, winning an Online Match is never that easy as an AI opponent, outside of the hardest difficulty settings, can be somewhat more predictable. However, if you’re just setting foot online for the first time on Tekken 8, matchmaking should be in your favor.

There’s no major punishment for losing, either. If anything, losing matches will pair you up with lesser-skilled players in Tekken 8—increasing your chances of winning a match. The Tekken Fight Lounge is the key to other core gameplay functions, such as how to add Friends in Tekken 8.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.