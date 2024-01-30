How to win a Group Match in Tekken 8

Whether you’re an achievement and trophy hunter or simply want to know how to partake in and complete Group Matches in Tekken 8, we’ve punched your ticket to glory.

The exhaustive wealth of content in Tekken 8 can overwhelming. There are a ton of Story Mode chapters to power through in Tekken 8, along with all the unlockable characters. If your sights are set beyond single-player, though, you might want to head online—especially with Group Matches in mind.

The Tekken 8 online community is alive and bouncing, with the Tekken Fight Lounge at the heart of the multiplayer component. If you venture into this territory, many other Tekken 8 trophies and achievements lie in wait. Today, we focus on one in particular.

How to complete the Please Don’t Tell My Father achievement and trophy in Tekken 8

The holy grail itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To win a Group Match and earn the Please Don’t Tell my Father trophy and achievement in Tekken 8, go to the Tekken Fight Lounge, head to the Group Match section, and win a single match.

Here are the instructions condensed into a straightforward list:

Load up Tekken 8. Go to the Online tab and click on Tekken Fight Lounge. Head into the Arcade. Look for the purple section of arcade machines—the animated ring above should say Group Match. Approach an empty machine and press Battle. Pick a side and a fighter. Once you’re in a game, win the battle. When you’re victorious, the Please Don’t Tell My Father trophy and achievement should pop for winning a Group Match.

Obviously, winning an Online Match is never that easy as an AI opponent, outside of the hardest difficulty settings, can be somewhat more predictable. However, if you’re just setting foot online for the first time on Tekken 8, matchmaking should be in your favor.

There’s no major punishment for losing, either. If anything, losing matches will pair you up with lesser-skilled players in Tekken 8—increasing your chances of winning a match. The Tekken Fight Lounge is the key to other core gameplay functions, such as how to add Friends in Tekken 8.