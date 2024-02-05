Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: All missions list

The best part about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the story and characters that Rocksteady has crafted, which you’ll enjoy while completing the vast list of missions.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a superbly assembled cast and plenty to do as you work towards saving Metropolis and killing the Justice League, but the overall story won’t take too long to complete.

There are a total of seven chapters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the last of which serves as an introduction to the endgame content, and you can see every mission listed below.

All missions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Check out all seven chapters and their missions below.

Chapter One: Arkham’s Least Wanted

Squad up. Image via WB Games

Beginning of the End

Suicide Mission

Arkham, Night

Playback

Demolition Squad

Five Finger Discount

Noisemaker

Fortress Metropolis

Find Flash

Superhero Rescue

Knight at the Museum

Tacticool Retreat

Sanctum Decorum

Chapter Two: Task Forced X

Systems Support

Seeing Green

Hello Oswald

Exterminators

Gotta Cache ‘Em All

Moving Violations

Make Some Noise

Q’s and A-Holes

Don’t Blow It

Operation Goon Rescue

Marching Orders

Ride and/or Die

Dockside Rumbler

Suicide Run

Chapter Three: Worst Laid Plans

Best Buds

Branching Story

Spyware and Warfare

Ice 2 Meet U

Combat and Chill

Stay Frosty

Big Billionaire Hunt

That’s Not Cannon

Shareholder Meeting

Breaking News

Toy Force X

This Resonates

Kill the Flash

Chapter Four: You Either Die A Villain…

Plenty to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dead Man’s Heart

Just a Phase

Our Apocalyptic Vacation

Storm of the Century

Banking on Violence

Lantern Killer

Kill Green Lantern

Saving Amanda Waller

Wall to the Hall

Worst Case Scenario

Chapter Five: Once More, With Bullers

Exploring Our Roots

Too Many Batcaves

Who Goes There

Grab Batman

Batman’s Delivery Service

Squad of Steel

Batman’s Last Ride

Kill Superman

Chapter Six: Crisis On Two Earths

So Now What?

War Games

Enter Earth-2

Kill Brainiac

Chapter Seven: Finite Crisis