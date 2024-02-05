Category:
Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: All missions list

Stick to the script.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 05:27 am
A screenshot of brainwashed Superman from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Image via Rocksteady

The best part about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the story and characters that Rocksteady has crafted, which you’ll enjoy while completing the vast list of missions.

Recommended Videos

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a superbly assembled cast and plenty to do as you work towards saving Metropolis and killing the Justice League, but the overall story won’t take too long to complete.

There are a total of seven chapters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the last of which serves as an introduction to the endgame content, and you can see every mission listed below.

All missions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Check out all seven chapters and their missions below.

Chapter One: Arkham’s Least Wanted

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League squad
Squad up. Image via WB Games
  • Beginning of the End
  • Suicide Mission
  • Arkham, Night
  • Playback
  • Demolition Squad
  • Five Finger Discount
  • Noisemaker
  • Fortress Metropolis
  • Find Flash
  • Superhero Rescue
  • Knight at the Museum
  • Tacticool Retreat
  • Sanctum Decorum

Chapter Two: Task Forced X

  • Systems Support
  • Seeing Green
  • Hello Oswald
  • Exterminators
  • Gotta Cache ‘Em All
  • Moving Violations
  • Make Some Noise
  • Q’s and A-Holes
  • Don’t Blow It
  • Operation Goon Rescue
  • Marching Orders
  • Ride and/or Die
  • Dockside Rumbler
  • Suicide Run

Chapter Three: Worst Laid Plans

  • Best Buds
  • Branching Story
  • Spyware and Warfare
  • Ice 2 Meet U
  • Combat and Chill
  • Stay Frosty
  • Big Billionaire Hunt
  • That’s Not Cannon
  • Shareholder Meeting
  • Breaking News
  • Toy Force X
  • This Resonates
  • Kill the Flash

Chapter Four: You Either Die A Villain…

Harley Quinn with Gold Kryptonite in her hair in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Plenty to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Dead Man’s Heart
  • Just a Phase
  • Our Apocalyptic Vacation
  • Storm of the Century
  • Banking on Violence
  • Lantern Killer
  • Kill Green Lantern
  • Saving Amanda Waller
  • Wall to the Hall
  • Worst Case Scenario

Chapter Five: Once More, With Bullers

  • Exploring Our Roots
  • Too Many Batcaves
  • Who Goes There
  • Grab Batman
  • Batman’s Delivery Service
  • Squad of Steel
  • Batman’s Last Ride
  • Kill Superman

Chapter Six: Crisis On Two Earths

  • So Now What?
  • War Games
  • Enter Earth-2
  • Kill Brainiac

Chapter Seven: Finite Crisis

  • Crisis Management
related content
Read Article Best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
A reward cache in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Why are the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
A screenshot of brainwashed Superman from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Why are the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting positive reviews, but no one’s playing it
The Suicide Squad gearing up for action.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting positive reviews, but no one’s playing it
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Feb 4, 2024
Read Article All Racine Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
An in game screenshot of the silver Justice League statues from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
All Racine Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 3, 2024
Read Article All Suicide Slums Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
An in game screenshot of King Shark and Deadshot from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
All Suicide Slums Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
A reward cache in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Why are the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
A screenshot of brainwashed Superman from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Why are the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting positive reviews, but no one’s playing it
The Suicide Squad gearing up for action.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting positive reviews, but no one’s playing it
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Feb 4, 2024
Read Article All Racine Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
An in game screenshot of the silver Justice League statues from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
All Racine Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 3, 2024
Read Article All Suicide Slums Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
An in game screenshot of King Shark and Deadshot from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
All Suicide Slums Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 3, 2024

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.