Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: All missions list

The best part about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the story and characters that Rocksteady has crafted, which you’ll enjoy while completing the vast list of missions.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a superbly assembled cast and plenty to do as you work towards saving Metropolis and killing the Justice League, but the overall story won’t take too long to complete.
There are a total of seven chapters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the last of which serves as an introduction to the endgame content, and you can see every mission listed below.
All missions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Check out all seven chapters and their missions below.
Chapter One: Arkham’s Least Wanted
- Beginning of the End
- Suicide Mission
- Arkham, Night
- Playback
- Demolition Squad
- Five Finger Discount
- Noisemaker
- Fortress Metropolis
- Find Flash
- Superhero Rescue
- Knight at the Museum
- Tacticool Retreat
- Sanctum Decorum
Chapter Two: Task Forced X
- Systems Support
- Seeing Green
- Hello Oswald
- Exterminators
- Gotta Cache ‘Em All
- Moving Violations
- Make Some Noise
- Q’s and A-Holes
- Don’t Blow It
- Operation Goon Rescue
- Marching Orders
- Ride and/or Die
- Dockside Rumbler
- Suicide Run
Chapter Three: Worst Laid Plans
- Best Buds
- Branching Story
- Spyware and Warfare
- Ice 2 Meet U
- Combat and Chill
- Stay Frosty
- Big Billionaire Hunt
- That’s Not Cannon
- Shareholder Meeting
- Breaking News
- Toy Force X
- This Resonates
- Kill the Flash
Chapter Four: You Either Die A Villain…
- Dead Man’s Heart
- Just a Phase
- Our Apocalyptic Vacation
- Storm of the Century
- Banking on Violence
- Lantern Killer
- Kill Green Lantern
- Saving Amanda Waller
- Wall to the Hall
- Worst Case Scenario
Chapter Five: Once More, With Bullers
- Exploring Our Roots
- Too Many Batcaves
- Who Goes There
- Grab Batman
- Batman’s Delivery Service
- Squad of Steel
- Batman’s Last Ride
- Kill Superman
Chapter Six: Crisis On Two Earths
- So Now What?
- War Games
- Enter Earth-2
- Kill Brainiac
Chapter Seven: Finite Crisis
- Crisis Management