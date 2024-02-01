Category:
Suicide Squad

How long is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

It turns out, it doesn't take that long to kill the league.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 07:54 am
The Suicide Squad gearing up for action.
Image via Warner Bros. Games

You’d think taking down an alien army and a bunch of superheros would take some time, but Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t actually that long of an adventure.

The game throws you in the continuation of Arkhamverse story, where Brainiac has invaded the Earth. In the meantime, the supervillain has taken control over superheroes like The FlashGreen LanternBatman, and Superman. Your goal is to defeat them and save Earth as a result.

While there is a lot to do in Metropolis, completing main and side missions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t that time-consuming—unless you’re trying to find and solve all the Riddler’s mysteries. But, besides that, you can get through the game quite quickly. 

How long does it take to beat Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

If you focus solely on the main story, it shouldn’t take longer than 10 hours for you to beat Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Sure, certain boss fights take quite a while to complete, and you may slip in certain situations, but overall, the time to beat the game isn’t longer than that.

Superman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
There are plenty of side tasks to complete in Suicide Squad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are naturally some side missions as well. If you intend on finishing them, too, your journey may extend to around 20 hours. But, if you’re a completionist type of player, squeezing out the whole 100 percent of the game’s content may take even up to 50 hours, though, we at Dot Esports haven’t been able to verify that yet. 

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.