Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Batman and all rewards

The world’s greatest detective is a target in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and as you’d expect from the hero of the Arkham trilogy, beating Batman is not easy.

Batman is the third member of the Justice League you’re tasked with taking down in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and presents a rather unique challenge, with the battle split into two very distinct parts. We’ve got all the details you need on how to beat Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

How to beat Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Harley takes the lead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fight against Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has two phases, the first of which involves all four characters. While your character selection won’t matter for the first portion, I highly recommend using Harley Quinn and a minigun for the second phase of the fight.

In the first phase of the battle against Batman, you need to navigate around the Batcave using a torch and mixing Fear Toxin at the points indicated, then pulling vents. You need to do this four times, once with each character.

While navigating around the Batcave, you will periodically face two different attacks. The first sees a statue-like Batman spring to life, which you need to shoot before it attacks you, and the second is an aerial attack that you need to Counter. Both attacks have visual prompts you’ll quickly pick up on. Make sure you are ready for both attacks, as taking too many hits will make you overcome with fear and you’ll fail the mission.

Eventually, you’ll see a “Mission Un-Failed” screen before Harley Quinn takes over and reveals she’s tweaked the Fear Toxin to be effective against Batman—leading to the second stage of the fight.

Scarecrow would be proud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second stage against Batman transports you to a small platform, with a giant Batman facing you. Batman is constantly vulnerable to attacks, so keep firing at him, but be wary of his attacks too, and avoid them.

Batman has a few powerful attacks, each of which can be easily countered. After his sweeping attack, an orange line will move across the arena, which you can avoid by jumping. For the laser eyes attack, avoid any areas that are targeted and turn red.

The most threatening attack is easy to spot, as Batman will charge a purple Batarang and throw it to one side of the platform, which you can shoot to destroy. If you don’t destroy it, it will smash into the ground and inflict a huge amount of damage.

Periodically, a blue area will be highlighted on Batman’s chest, indicating he is vulnerable to critical attacks—but it doesn’t matter too much, as you should be firing at him at all times. For this reason, using Harley Quinn or King Shark with a minigun is very helpful.

Fortunately, the second stage of the fight is much easier than the other boss fights in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and you shouldn’t encounter any problems.

All rewards for beating Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Similar to the other boss fights in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you won’t get your rewards for defeating Batman instantly. Instead, after a cutscene, you’ll be tasked with delivering Batman to Lex-2.

Once there, another cutscene will play, then you’ll finally receive your reward: a Legendary Weapon. As I completed this mission with Harley Quinn, I received a Legendary SMG, but your reward may be different if you used another character.