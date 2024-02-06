All Riddler riddle locations and answers in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Riddler is back to his irritating, smart-alec ways in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, leaving a plethora of trophies and challenges around Metropolis for players to find.

There is also a range of riddle collectibles you can find, so we are going to be giving you all the information you need to start collecting them and beating the Riddler at his own game. Remember that when you get to the necessary location, all you need to do is scan the building or item in question and you will have successfully collected the riddle.

Every Riddler riddle location and answer in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Put your detective hat on to start solving some riddles. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Metropolis District Riddle Riddle Answer Exact Location Bakerline “Outside the science center’s walls, find something big that was once small.” The large molecule statue outside the Bakerline science museum. The northern outskirts of Bakerline, on the edge of the Wonderland border. Bakerline “Printing stories to astound, this Planet makes the news go round.” The Daily Planet newspaper building. West Bakerline, close to the Wonderland border. Bakerline “In Bakerline, a renter’s choice, and there resides the people’s voice.” The Sullivan building. In the middle of Bakerline, next to a skyscraper with a golden front. Centennial Park “A stirring figure to behold, the world’s false idol cast in gold.” The golden Superman statue. Right in the center of the park. Centennial Park “Within the lair the Thousands plot, too many X’s mark the spot.” The large molecule statue outside the Bakerline Science Museum. Underneath the walkable underpass beneath the park. Centennial Park “To welcome those from far and wide, this sign spells out our civic pride.” The Metropolis sign. Northwest in Centennial Park. Central Business District “In Director Bones’s Operation, see normal rise above its station.” The DEO building. Just east of the Lexicorp tower. Central Business District “The symbol of a reigning queen. It’s where our Ollie makes his green.” The Queen Industries building. South-east of the Lexicorp tower. Central Business District “With colors bright and profits low, here Simon says he runs the show.” The Stagg building sign. In the middle of the Central Business District. Midtown “At both ends, their candles burning / Bright minds in these halls of learning.” Stanhope College Close to the middle of the Midtown map, a little to the South west. Midtown “Within this city’s fiscal stash, Lex Luthor sits upon your cash.” The Luthor Financial Building. Under the monorail lines in mid-Midtown. Midtown “Though Brainiac has tanked Batman’s stocks, this place still proves that money talks.” Wayne Bank Southern outskirts of Midtown. Racine “A venue fit for ancient Greece, watch thrilling tales of war and peace.” The amphitheater with a Wonder Woman symbol on the front. North-east of the Hall of Justice. Racine “Within: League statues, silver smirks. Without: these golden waterworks.” The golden structures outside the Hall of Justice. A little north of the Hall of Justice, outside the building. Racine “With claws beneath and sea ahead, a cold box for Gotham’s swimming dead.” The North refrigeration shipping container at Hob’s Bay dockyard. Northern Racine at the Midtown border. Suicide Slums “A toast to those who came before, a bronze cast Lex progenitor.” The bronze statue of Edna Luthor. In the small triangular space of land under the area where the monorail line and the road crossover. Suicide Slums “Here, studying her crystal ball, the city’s mystic know-it-all.” Madame Xanadu’s house. The eastern part of the slums. Suicide Slums “In quiet crypts, the city’s best, take Viking-like eternal rest.” The Valhalla church in the Chapel Hill cemetery. North of the slums, close to Green Lantern’s fortress. Wonderland District “Rising high, a sunkissed tower, a beacon of the city’s power.” The Solar Tower. Close to the Daily Planet in Bakerline on the outskirts of the Wonderland District. Wonderland District “Thrill kids, delight your tot. You want some fun? Give this a shot.” Close to the middle of the Midtown map, a little to the Southwest. The middle of the entertainment and kids section of the Wonderland District, close to the pier and beachfront. Wonderland District “A magic show, strange and absurd, the secret spell’s a mirrored word.” The Zatanna sign on the Cain Theater. North-east of the zeppelin that hovers on the outskirts of Wonderland District.

That is everything you need to know about all the riddle locations and solutions to find across the Metropolis districts in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

