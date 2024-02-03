All Bakerline riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Bakerline district is an area of Metropolis in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League where the Riddler is up to his usual shenanigans.

There are various challenges and trophies set up by the Riddler throughout Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as well as his signature riddles to solve in each district. In this guide, we’ll look at the Bakerline riddles and the solutions for each one.

Bakerline Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Bakerline riddle one

Let’s science the hell out of this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three riddles in Bakerline, and it doesn’t matter which order you find them in. Let’s look at the science-themed riddle first, which states: “Outside the science center’s walls, find something big that was once small.”

The solution is obvious thanks to the wording, but you need to scan the right place to solve it. Head to the entrance of the science museum in Bakerline, and you’ll see a large statue of a molecule outside. This is the “something big that once was small” that the Riddler refers to in his puzzle.

The museum is right on the edge of the Wonderland border. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s relatively easy to find on the map, as the science museum is a large, unique structure. It’s on the northern outskirts of Bakerline, bordering the Wonderland district. Keep going north until you’re almost in Wonderland, and you should be able to find it.

Scan the front of the museum while making sure to keep the molecule statue in your view, and you’ll solve the riddle.

Bakerline riddle two

The workplace of mild-mannered journalist Clark Kent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next riddle is another that’s fairly simple and not hard to find. It says: “Printing stories to astound, this Planet makes the news go round.”

Any fan of the DC series or Superman in general will know this is referring to the famous Daily Planet newspaper. The paper has a large headquarters in West Bakerline, so head in that direction and you’re bound to spot it in no time.

This is an easy one to spot on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stand in front of the Daily Planet building and scan it to complete this riddle.

Bakerline riddle three

Surprisingly tricky to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last of the three Bakerline riddles reads as follows: “In Bakerline, a renter’s choice, and there resides the people’s voice.”

This one is a little more difficult than the others. The solution is the Sullivan building in the middle of Bakerline. The building is quite tall and has the word Sullivan above it, but it’s still surprisingly easy to miss. What isn’t hard to miss is the large skyscraper with a golden front right next to it. If you spot the golden building, you’ll find the Sullivan building with ease.

The Sullivan building is right in the middle of Bakerline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The people’s choice clue is also useful when it comes to finding the Sullivan building, as it relates to Lois Lane, DC’s most famous journalist and well-known voice of the Metropolis people. There’s a billboard of her on the Sullivan building, so if you see it, you’ll know you’re in the right place.

Scan the building, and that’s it—you’ve found and solved all the Bakerline riddles. If you’re hunting for more, check out our Centennial Park riddles guide.