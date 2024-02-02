All Centennial Park Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Riddler has a bunch of riddles for you to solve in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and we’ve got the answers you need for Centennial Park.

Each section of Metropolis in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a selection of riddles that need to be cracked, acting as a sightseeing tour across the city. Some are easier than others, and more are on the way with the seasonal content.

If you’ve been racking your brains trying to solve the trio of riddles in the Centennial Park region of Metropolis in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, rest up, as we’ve done the hard work.

“A stirring figure to behold, the world’s false idol cast in gold” solution

Golden glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first riddle in Centennial Park is easy to complete as you simply need to scan the gold Superman statue that towers over this region. But you’ll have to get up close to get the game to register you are scanning the right point.

“Within their lair the Thousands plot, too many X’s mark the spot” solution

Look for the hidden doorway. Video by Dot Esports

The second riddle in Centennial Park is harder to complete, and you’ll unlikely stumble across the solution in your travels as it is very hidden and difficult to locate. Fortunately, I’ve already done hard work.

From the golden Superman statue, with the front facing you, turn around and take the path to the left of the huge rock. Head through the trees and down to the underpass, then look to your left to see a doorway drawn onto the wall with X’s above it. Scan it to complete the riddle.

“To welcome those from far and wide, this sign spells out our civic pride” solution

Sign, seal, deliver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the golden Superman statue, this solution is easy to spot but can be tricky to get the game to register it, so you’ll have to get up close and personal. Fortunately, you can spot this from afar when looking for the Metropolis sign.

The sign is in the northwest of Centennial Park and should be recognizable. Simply get close to the sign and scan it from atop a nearby building—I went for the small one directly opposite the “O.”