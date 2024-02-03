All Suicide Slums Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Suicide Slum is the smallest Metropolis district in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but there are still three riddles spread across the area that Riddler has tasked you with finding.

In this guide, we will be looking at where you need to go when in the Suicide Slums to find the solutions to these three riddles. Just make sure to avoid Green Lantern’s fortress if you haven’t gotten far enough in the game to deal with him yet, as he will start to shoot at you if you go near the entrance.

Suicide Slums Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Slums riddle one

Edna’s statue is near to Green Lantern’s fortress. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since the Suicide Slums are so small in comparison to other districts, it is hard to tell which of the three riddles the Riddler will give to you first. The first one that I came across after entering the slums was this one: “A toast to those who came before, a bronze cast Lex progenitor.”

The riddle refers to a bronze statue underneath the monorail overpass close to Green Lantern’s fortress. The statue is of Edna Luthor, a 19th-century Metropolis pioneer and descendant of the infamous DC villain and Superman’s nemesis, Lex Luthor.

Look for that little triangle of space where the road crosses over the monorail overpass on the map and you will find the statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

On the map, you will see an area where the monorail overpass crosses over with the main road through the slums to create a small triangle of space. The statue can be found within that space, as you can see in the image above. Scan the statue, and you will have one riddle crossed off your list.

Suicide Slums riddle two

Xanadu to you to, m’am. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next riddle I came across was very close to the first, stating as follows: “Here, studying her crystal ball, the city’s mystic know-it-all.”

Again, much like many of the other riddles in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, this references another well-known DC Comics character. The character in question is Madame Xanadu— real name Nimue Inwudu—a mystic with fortune-telling supernatural abilities.

The house is near to Edna’s statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To solve the riddle, you need to find Madame Xanadu’s house, but this isn’t too taxing as it has a very specific design. The house has greenish blue and dark red diagonal stripes on the exterior with various decorations scattered around, such as skeletons, rainbows, and a cat painted on the side.

On the map, the house is on the other side, where the overpass crosses over the main road. If you are in the triangle we talked about before to find the first riddle, turn around and keep walking forward to go under the road and the overpass, and you’ll soon find the house.

Approach the house, and you will see that the entrance has writing on the front that says “Madame Xanadu, Tarot Readings, Occult Services, Enter Freely & Be Unafraid.” Despite what the writing says, you can’t actually go in. The whole alien invasion thing has probably been bad for business. However, if you scan the front of the house, then the riddle will be solved.

Suicide Slums riddle three

Try not to get yourself killed by Green Lantern while solving this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The last riddle is a little more difficult to find and decipher, reading as follows: “In quiet crypts, the city’s best, take Viking-like eternal rest.”

This riddle almost got me killed, as I thought I had to go into Green Lantern’s thoroughly fortified fortress to find it. Thankfully, this isn’t the case, but the solution is well hidden beneath his green constructs.

Follow the road you see leading out from under Green Lantern’s fortress to find the church. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’re looking for a church door with the word “Valhalla” written above it in the Chapel Hill cemetery, hence the riddle’s reference to Vikings and their eternal rest. You can get there by swinging around the base of Green Lantern’s fortress construct, but you can also get there via a road that will take you directly to the cemetery without risking Green Lantern spotting you.

As you can see on the map, the road isn’t too hard to find as it is one of the few main ones going through the slums, but if you have trouble, look for a clock tower with a blue clock face, and you will know you are on the right track. Approach the church door, scan it, and you will have successfully found the three riddles scattered throughout the Suicide Slums.

