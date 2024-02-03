All Wonderland District Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Wonderland District in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the entertainment and kid-friendly section of Metropolis and an area that—much like the other districts—is chock-full of Riddler trophies and riddles.

Three riddles need to be solved in Wonderland, and we are going to be taking a look at each of them individually so you know where to find the answers.

Wonderland District Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Wonderland District riddle one

Not very subtle, but that makes the tower easier to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you are going to the Wonderland District from Bakerline, then the first riddle that is likely to get thrown your way is the following: “Rising high, a sunkissed tower, a beacon of the city’s power.”

This refers to the Solar Tower that provides power across Metropolis, and it can be found as south as you can go in the Wonderland District before you cross over to Bakerline. As you can see on the map, the tower is very close to the Daily Planet building. If you are traveling from the Daily Planet in Bakerline, keep traveling north, and you should spot it.

The tower is on the southern outskirts of the Wonderland District. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Solar Tower is a large, cylindrical-shaped tower with the name of the building emblazoned vertically on the front, so it isn’t going to be a difficult one to find. Scan the tower while standing in front of it to solve the riddle.

Wonderland District riddle two

Why do they always go with the creepies mascots to sell toys? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another riddle you will come across in Wonderland is relatively simple to solve, reading as such: “Thrill kids, delight your tot. You want some fun? Give this a shot.”

The location you will need to find is Schott’s Toys, which is close to the pier and beachfront area on the map of the Wonderland District. There are various other amusements in the area, so keep an eye out for them and look around when you get there to find Schott’s Toys.

Head towards the beachfront area when looking for Schott’s Toys. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The shop has a large, somewhat creepy mascot above the entrance. Scan the front of the toy shop, and you will only have one more riddle to go.

Wonderland District riddle three

There’s magic in the air. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This last riddle is another that references a well-known DC Comics character, “A magic show, strange and absurd, the secret spell’s a mirrored word.”

This refers to Zatanna, one of the most powerful magic wielders across the DC universe. Apparently, she has set up shop in Metropolis with her live magic act. You will need to find the sign for her show above the Cain Theater in the Wonderland District to solve this riddle. The theater is amongst some other entertainment venues, so look out for the various signs, such as a yellow and black Jazz Club sign, to find Zatanna’s name in lights.

The Cain theater is a little more centralized in the Wonderland District. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The theater is in the middle of the Wonderland district. Using the zeppelin on the left-hand side of the map as your starting point, travel north-east for a little bit, and the theater will be in the central area. Scan the sign with Zattana’s name, and you will have found all three Wonderland District riddles.

If you want to find more of the riddles in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, check out our articles on the Centennial Park, Midtown, Central Business District, and Bakerline riddles.