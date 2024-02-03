All Central Business District Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Central Business District area in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is just one of the areas where the Riddler has left various challenges and trophies around for the player to find.

Recommended Videos

He has also left several riddles in each area, which can be solved by finding the right place that the riddle is alluding to. We’re going to be looking at where to find these riddles in the Central Business District in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, so let’s get started.

Central Business District Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Central Business District riddle one

Scan the logo of the DEO building to solve the riddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

One of the first riddles that you will hear as you are traveling through the Central Business District reads as follows: “In Director Bones’s Operation, see normal rise above its station.”

This relates to the Department of Extranormal Operations—or the DEO—, a fictional branch of the government in DC Comics that processes and investigates metahuman people and activities. The director of this government is Director Bones, who is the person referred to in this riddle.

Use the Lexicorp building as a starting point to find the DEO building easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The DEO building is quite easy to find if you use Lex Luthor’s Lexicorp tower building as a starting point. As you can see on the map above, you will find the DEO building just to the east of Lexicorp.

Scan the main sign of the building, and you will have successfully solved the riddle.

Central Business District riddle two

DC fans will instantly recognize this Green Arrow reference. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next riddle that you will come across states, “The symbol of a reigning queen. It’s where our Ollie makes his green.”

DC fans will know that this references rich playboy Oliver Queen, also known as the heroic archer Green Arrow. The building that you need to find is Queen Industries, Ollie’s family business. Lexicorp is a useful starting point when it comes to finding just about anything in the Central Business District, so let’s use it as a starting point again.

From Lexicorp, travel further south and to the right and look for the giant green Q. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You will find Queen Industries further down and to the right when looking at Lexicorp on the map from the top-down perspective in the menu. To solve the riddle, scan the giant green Q logo on the front of the Queen Industries building. Once you have done so, the riddle will be complete.

Central Business District riddle three

The bright colors make the Stagg sign an easier location to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The final riddle in this area goes as follows: “With colors bright and profits low, here Simon says he runs the show.”

This relates to well-known DC Comics antagonist Simon Stagg and his company, Stagg Industries, a multi-million dollar genetic and chemical development and research company. The riddle refers to the brightly colored Stagg logo, which can be found in two places: on the side of the building itself and the sign next to the road outside the company. They are in a similar area, and it won’t make a difference which one you choose to scan.

The Stagg building is close to the middle of the Central Business District. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

On the map, the Stagg building can be found near the giant statue in the middle of the Central Business District, just to the left of the statue and the helicopter pad. The colorful letters make both signs stand out, so head to the statue, and you should be able to find at least one of them.

Scan the colorful letters that make up the Stagg sign, and you will have successfully found all the Central Business District riddles. Make sure to check out our guides on how to find the Centennial Park, Midtown, and Bakerline riddles, too.