All Midtown riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Riddler is at it again in Rocksteady’s latest Arkhamverse game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Metropolis is full of trophies to collect, challenges to complete, and riddles to solve.

Every district of Metropolis in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a handful of riddles, and this article explains how to solve all the riddles in the Midtown area. There are only three riddles to figure out here, so as long as you know what you’re looking for, it shouldn’t take too long.

Midtown riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Midtown riddle one

The answer to this riddle is Stanhope College. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first riddle you’ll hear spoken by the Riddler as you traverse Midtown is as follows: “At both ends, their candles burning / Bright minds in these halls of learning.”

Look for the two rectangular buildings side by side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The answer to this riddle is Stanhope College, which you can find at the location indicated in the map above. If you zoom in, the college looks like two rectangular-shaped buildings next to one another with a gap in between.

Scan the college, and you’ll see a prompt telling you that you’ve successfully solved the riddle.

Midtown riddle two

Real subtle, Lex. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next riddle says: “Within this city’s fiscal stash, Lex Luthor sits upon your cash.”

The building is underneath the two, bridge like structures in Midtown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a relatively straightforward riddle, with the answer being the Luthor Financial building. The building can be a little trickier to spot on the map, as it’s beneath two tall structures that obscure it from view when looking at the top-down map perspective.

That said, it’s much easier to find when you’re on the ground due to the bright green sign. Head to the western side of the Midtown area to scout on foot, and you should have no trouble finding it. Once again, scan the building, and the riddle will be marked as complete.

Midtown riddle three

For all your bat related banking needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final riddle says: “Though Brainiac has tanked Batman’s stocks, this place still proves that money talks.”

The bank is on the outskirts of Midtown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The solution to this riddle is Wayne Bank, and it’s one of the easier finds on the Midtown map. You can find the bank on the southern outskirts of Midtown. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you reach an area with fancy, gothic-looking architecture. It’s also another building that appears as a large rectangular structure on the map, making it stand out a little.

Simply scan Wayne Bank, and voilà, you will have solved the final Midtown riddle. If you’re still in the mood for problem-solving, check out our guide to all Centennial Park riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.