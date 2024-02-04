All Racine Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Racine is the first area that you will start exploring in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as it is home to the Hall of Justice. The hall was—of course–the headquarters of the heroic Justice League, but with them incapacitated, it is now your main base of operations alongside A.R.G.U.S.

Alongside various trophies and a challenge, the Riddler has also left three riddles for you to solve in Racine, so let’s take a look at how to figure them out and where you need to go to do so in Kill the Justice League.

Racine Riddle solutions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

You’re looking for an outdoor theatre with a Wonder Woman symbol on the main building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Racine riddle one

The first riddle that I came upon while exploring Racine goes as follows: “A venue fit for ancient Greece, watch thrilling tales of war and peace.”

This riddle was a tough one for me to figure out, as I was certain that it was referring to some kind of theater. I wasn’t entirely wrong, but I completely missed the area where I needed to go, as I was looking for an indoor theater rather than an outdoor one. The riddle refers to an amphitheater—hence the nod to ancient Greece— that is not far from the Hall of Justice.

The theater is on the edge of the coastline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Traveling from the Hall of Justice, head east towards what looks like a rectangular building with a rounded courtyard on the map. It is right on the edge of the coastline. The amphitheater has a large space for performances but also has Wonder Woman’s symbol front and center on the main building. Make sure that you scan the area and include Wonder Woman’s symbol to complete the riddle.

Racine riddle two

A little gaudy for Boomerang’s tastes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next riddle is another that I was stuck on for some time, “Within: League statues, silver smirks. Without: these golden waterworks.”

I initially thought this was referring to the tall, golden statues that can be found outside the Hall of Justice, a little distance from the main entrance. Instead, the riddle is talking about the golden structure that is directly outside the hall and very near the main entrance.

This is one of the easier riddles to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the easiest of the three Racine riddles to find, as it is right outside the door of your main base in the Hall of Justice. Simply head north a little bit when you leave the hall, and you should find it with ease. Stand back far enough to capture the entire structure when you scan it, and you will have solved the next riddle.

Racine riddle three

Cold boxes aplenty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We get a little bit darker with the final Racine riddle, which reads as follows: “With claws beneath and sea ahead, a cold box for Gotham’s swimming dead.”

This might be a tricky one to know exactly what you are looking for, but the only place in Racine where you might find a “cold box” is the shipping dockyard Hob’s Bay. The dockyard can be found right on the border that separates Racine and Midtown, as far north as you can go before you start venturing into Midtown. The shipping yard is close to the water, so head along the coastline and keep traveling north to find it.

Keep going north until you reach the border between Midtown and Racine and you will find yourself in Hob’s Bay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gotham nod in the riddle is referencing the North Refrigeration company, a fake company created by the Penguin that was used to smuggle illegal weapons into Gotham City in the Batman: Arkham Knight game.

When you are in the shipping yard, have a look around, and you will soon find a dark blue container that says “North Refrigeration” on the side. It is the top container of a stack, with a red container that says “Golden Lobster” directly underneath it and two plain containers—one green and one yellow—further beneath at the base of the stack.

To scan the container appropriately, you might have to climb up the containers on the opposite side (which is what I did). When you have the right angle, scan the North Refrigeration container, and that will be all three of the Racine riddles found and solved.

To find and solve the other riddles found in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, have a read of our guides on the Bakerline, Wonderland District, Centennial Park, Midtown, Suicide Slums, and the Central Business District riddles.