YouTuber creates Twitch Rewind 2021 to showcase the platform’s biggest moments

Catch up on anything you may have missed.

With just over a month left in the year, YouTuber Top Kek has shared “Twitch Rewind 2021,” a compilation video highlighting the biggest moments and controversies on the streaming platform this year.

The 15-minute video captures all that made Twitch headlines within the year, including small accomplishments, like Hasan finally taking down The Nameless King in Dark Souls 3 and Ludwig holding a subathon that ran for 31 days.

Twitch in 2021 also had plenty of new content skyrocketing to the top, such as the rise of RP with both Rust and GTA V and the many different streamer events held over the year.

Controversy was also highlighted in this recap video, including the raging debate on gambling streams and the Hot Tub Meta. Twitch also suffered the largest data breach in the platform’s history.

If you missed anything from Twitch in 2021, this compilation will catch you right back up to speed.