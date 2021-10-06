Twitch data reportedly leaks online including source code, streamer earnings, encrypted passwords, and more

Twitch is yet to comment on the authenticity of the leak.

The Internet’s largest video game streaming platform Twitch has reportedly suffered a massive data breach, with more than 125GB of information appearing online claiming to be from the website.

First appearing as a torrent on 4Chan, the files have not been proven authentic. They are legitimate, however, according to a source that spoke to Video Games Chronicle.

https://t.co/7vTDeRA9vt got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords. — Sinoc (@Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

Among these files is believed to be the entire source code of the streaming platform along with its comment history going back to the beginnings of the site, reports of creator payouts from 2019, clients for Twitch from a range of devices, Proprietary SDKs, and internal AWS services used by the site, files related to the other properties that are owned by Twitch, an unreleased Steam competitor referred to as Vapor reportedly crafted by Amazon Game Studios and Twitch’s internal red teaming tools.

While much of this won’t be of concern to most people, according to one of the Twitter users who claim to be sifting through the data, there are also encrypted passwords hidden amongst the files. The user also recommended that anyone who has a Twitch account enable two-factor authentication to avoid any issues.

One of the most publicized aspects of this supposed leak has been the earnings reports for some of Twitch’s most popular streamers, which appear to show what they earned between August 2019 and October 2021.

According to Video Game Chronicles’ report, the leaker intends to divulge more data in the future and that this massive 125GB file is just the beginning, but no further information was shared on what is to come.

Twitch has yet to make any statement on the supposed leak nor have they urged users to take any action in securing their accounts.