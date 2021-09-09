QTCinderella announces summer camp-style streamer event with some of Twitch’s biggest stars

Twitch will be getting another large-scale streamer event later this month when the successor to June’s Twitchcon parody event takes a summer-camp spin on things.

Announced by Twitch streamer QTCinderella, “Shitcamp” will be held on Sept. 26, bringing together some of Twitch’s biggest names for four days of pure content. The roster of streamers taking part in the festivities includes Ludwig, xQc, Sodapoppin, Myth, Mizkif, and many other Twitch stars.

The gangs getting back together pic.twitter.com/tmuTuCa9Px — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) September 9, 2021

Not only did the announcement include a video showing off footage taken from “Shitcon” in June, but it also boasts a catchy tune tailor-made for the upcoming event. With its summer camp theme, the event will likely boast plenty of camp activities to keep the participants busy and help to craft some of the funniest moments from the trip.

Also included in the announcement of the event was news that Shitcamp merch would be sold for the event. Currently, the range is not live but once it is you can check it out at the event’s online store.

At the time of Shitcon, the event dominated Twitch so it would be easy to assume in late September the platform will be taken over once again, this time by Shitcamp.