YouTube expands clipping features, adds sub-only chat and polls

YouTube is continuing to take aim at Twitch in the fight for livestream viewers by announcing a few new features on its platform today.

Along with the expansion of its clipping tool, YouTube has officially introduced subscriber-only chats and polls for all streamers.

Streamers & gaming creators! We're sharing 3 updates to some highly requested features:



Clips, Subs-only chat, & Polls!



Get a quick breakdown of each update below

(1/4)

Testing for YouTube’s Clipping tool started in January with a limited number of creators. And now, any gaming creator with at least 1,000 subscribers has access to it.

Meanwhile, the sub-only chat feature, which was beta-tested beginning in May, is available to all streamers as well as the ability to create live polls on your stream for viewers.

Streamers: You now have access to a new chat option to help moderate chat and build your community – subs-only chat! Choose how long viewers need to be subscribed before they can send messages, anywhere from a few mins to a few months.

(3/4)

On Twitch, all of these features have been available for quite some time. But YouTube’s move into the modern age of streaming comes with year-over-year growth for the platform’s game streaming in the past three years.

In H1 2021, YouTube Gaming racked up 2.7 billion hours watched, up from 2.1 billion in 2020 and 1.3 billion in 2019, according to statistics reported by Stream Hatchet.

This comes after numerous popular content creators, like Valkyrae, Dr Disrespect, and CouRage, made the move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming as their streaming platform of choice.

The platform’s figures still pale in comparison to Twitch’s 12.8 billion hours watched in the first half of 2021, but the consistent growth shows promise after another platform, Microsoft’s Mixer, shut down in 2020.