Today marks one year since Dr Disrespect was banned on Twitch—and we still don’t know why

Once one of Twitch’s biggest stars, Dr Disrespect has now spent a year away from the platform after his ban on June 26, 2020.

To this day, it isn’t clear exactly why the Doc was banned. Twitch has remained mum, with its policy appearing to include not revealing details of a creator’s suspension—and the streamer himself claims to have been left in the dark.

In a post the day following his ban and over the past year, the Doc has repeatedly reiterated that he isn’t sure exactly why the platform chose to remove him when it did. Despite “credible sources” claiming to have information regarding the ban, nothing has been shared publicly.

One of the oddest factors surrounding the Two Time’s ban is that he had signed to be an exclusive partner with Twitch in March 2020, just three months before his exile from the site entirely.

Following his abrupt exit from Twitch, the streamer found a new home on YouTube. Despite a shift in the platform, the Doc has been one of the rare cases where a creator has retained most of their audience after making the move away from Twitch. On his first stream on the platform, the Doc drew in more than 300,000 viewers.

A year removed from this incident and with no return in sight, it may be that we’ll never find out exactly why Dr Disrespect was banned on Twitch. But the Two Time continues his crusade of livestream domination on YouTube today.