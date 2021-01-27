Valkyrae continues fast rise on YouTube, reaches 3 million subscribers

Valkyrae has officially more than doubled her YouTube subscriber count since signing an exclusive contract to stream on the platform just one year ago.

The 29-year-old variety streamer hit three million subscribers last night, putting her leaps and bounds ahead of where she was prior to leaving Twitch.

What’s more impressive is the timing of her success, though. After moving to YouTube, Valkyrae saw a slow, steady climb for most of the year before the fall.

THREE MILLION!!!!!!!!! — rae (@Valkyrae) January 27, 2021

Since the end of August when she had 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube, she’s gained nearly two million subscribers in just five months, according to statistics acquired by Social Blade. In the past month, Valkyrae has seen an increase in subs by about 10,000 per day.

Most of her recent content has been collaborative with well-known streamers, including some from Offline TV. The games she plays range from more social games like Among Us and Raft to competitive titles like VALORANT.

A subscription on YouTube isn’t the same as a sub on Twitch, though. While Twitch subs are paid and give money to a streamer, YouTube subscriptions are more comparable to what a “follow” is on Twitch.

This milestone by Valkyrae comes a month after she was named the 2020 Content Creator of the Year by The Game Awards.