Valkyrae named Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards

The Game Awards is a annual ceremony that celebrates the achievements of different members of the gaming community, including game developers, esports players, and streamers.

This year, the winner of Content Creator of the Year award went to Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter. At the beginning of the year, Valkyrae partnered with YouTube and moved her stream to the platform. From then, the channel excelled becoming one of the biggest live streams on the site.

After Among Us saw its record spike in popularity, so did Valkyrae’s channel, which now boasts a subscriber count of over 2 million.

Content creators have been an integral part of the gaming community in 2020 by providing entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the year, live streaming across many platforms has seen spikes in viewership, with a new wave of content creators hitting their stride and others continuing to grow.

In the category for Content Creator of the Year, the five nominees included live streamers Valkyrae, NICKMERCS, Alanah Pearce, TimTheTatman, and Jay Ann Lopez.