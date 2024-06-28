‘You don’t just get banned’: Shroud immediately cut Dr Disrespect off in 2020 after ban

Shroud has declared he cut ties with Dr Disrespect way back in 2020 after the then-Twitch star was permanently banned, clarifying to his streaming viewers that his actions were backed by “logical thinking.”

Recommended Videos

Dr Disrespect, who was permanently banned from Twitch in 2020, is again at the center of controversy, with streamers like TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS denouncing his actions as “inexcusable.” Considering Shroud and Dr Disrespect were one of the biggest streaming duos in 2018, dominating the PUBG category on Twitch for a majority of the year, a fan asked in Shroud’s chat if he has talked to Dr Disrespect recently. The retired Counter-Strike pro responded he immediately ghosted Dr Disrespect after the ban.

“The second Doc got banned on Twitch, my logic kicked in, and I said, yup, you don’t just get banned randomly. I didn’t say a word to him. Didn’t message him, didn’t reply to anything on Twitter,” Shroud said when asked on June 27. The streamer added he’s “not an idiot,” urging everyone to think rationally about the controversy.

During his earlier June 26 stream, shortly after Dr Disrespect posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Shroud said he felt that despite the doc’s “absolutely fucked up” actions, admitting to the allegations was the best course of action. He clarified that confessing to the wrongdoings at least helps people supporting Dr Disrespect, because no concrete evidence has been posted online regarding the Whispers sent to the minor.

Shroud also believes the disgraced YouTube star might just quit streaming altogether, explaining Dr Disrespect’s too old to make a comeback—and doesn’t have time to wait until fans online eventually forget his actions.

Before cutting contact, the duo often streamed together (until before the two-time’s once-mysterious ban). Shroud retired from pro CS:GO in 2018 to pursue his lifelong passion of becoming a full-time streamer. At the same time, Dr Disrespect switched from H1Z1 (now known as Z1 Battle Royale) to PUBG and they linked up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy