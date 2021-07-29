XQc unbanned on Twitch after nearly 5 hours

Popular streamer xQc has been unbanned from Twitch after spending the past few hours suspended from the website for what he believed was broadcasting highlights from the Olympic Games.

After the stream held early today, xQc claimed to have taken all the necessary precautions to avoid these issues, but took full responsibility for his actions.

“Really didn’t expect it but I [could’ve] easily avoided this,” xQc said in a post. “Sorry for everyone involved including the viewers. I’ll be better/smarter next time and follow guidelines more strictly.”

Fortunately for xQc fans, the ban was only for around five hours, which seems to indicate that it could have been a mistake on Twitch’s part. In most cases, the minimum suspension that the platform hands out to creators is 24 hours. Bans involving copyrighted material have also been a focus on the platform lately, and the Olympic Games has been active in stopping any broadcast or media being used outside of its own network partners.