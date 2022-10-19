Viewership slide does little to loosen xQc’s stranglehold atop Twitch in 2022 so far

It'll take more than a bump in the road to dethrone him.

It seems like nothing can slow Felix “xQc” Lengyel’s momentum on Twitch, not even a notable dip in viewership. The French-Canadian star has dominated the charts this year, and it was no different in the third quarter.

xQc held onto his spot as the most-watched streamer on the Amazon platform between July and September despite drawing 26 percent fewer hours watched.

People tuned into his channel for 52.85 million hours in the past three months—more than double the 28.7 million hours Kai Cenat, the second most-watched streamer, had on his channel.

Screengrab via xQc on Twitch

It’s unclear what exactly caused his viewership to decrease.

To be fair, the second quarter was a bit of an anomaly. xQc drew 72.6 million hours in that period compared to 63.8 million in the first quarter. Still, there was a noticeable drop in the third compared to them.

Familiar faces Raúl “AuronPlay” Genes, Alexandre “Gaules” Chiquet, and Iván “ElSpreen” Buhajeruk also appeared on the shortlist. They had viewership numbers similar to Kai.

Meanwhile, ex-CS:GO pro Tarik Celik wasn’t far behind. He pulled an impressive 25.72 million hours watched—more than the 20.92 million hours the VALORANT channel drew.

Image via StreamsCharts

The fourth and final quarter is set to be a massive one for xQc, too—one that could rival the second one. His game show, Juiced, is on track to becoming a massive success. It’s also a sign the juicer warlord is branching out his content, which he hasn’t made much effort to do before.

Overwatch 2, the successor to his main game, is finally out. He’s streamed it for almost 50 hours and produced hilarious moments along the way, including rage and rants.