‘I was collecting those, b***h!’: XQc flips out after his massive Overwatch loot box collection automatically opens

Though Blizzard made its intention to clear out Overwatch player’s outstanding inventory of loot boxes, popular Twitch streamer xQc apparently missed the memo and had the excitement of opening the unknown items stripped away from him at the last second.

During his tenure as an avid Overwatch player, xQc had amassed countless loot boxes. Like many other games, Overwatch loot boxes contain cosmetic items such as alternate character appearances, player icons, emotes, credits, and more.

And today, xQc launched Overwatch to finally unbox his countless unknown treasures. But he somehow missed Blizzard’s crucial warning that the game would automatically open the items for players in preparation for Overwatch 2. So when he went to open his more than 1,000 loot boxes, his face quickly twisted from confused to appalled and his mouth hung open before lamenting his loss.

“They opened my boxes,” xQc exclaimed. “My 1,256 boxes! I was collecting those, bitch!”

Although the streamer went on to see the many skins, credits, and other assorted items he had gained from the mass unboxing, xQc clearly was still caught off guard.

Now one of the most popular Twitch streamers, xQc gained his initial by competing in Blizzard’s Overwatch League for a brief stint. Though branching out into other forms of content aside from the hero FPS, the launch of Overwatch 2 has brought xQc back to his roots.

XQc has had mixed reactions to Overwatch 2 since first seeing the beta and now finally stepping into the game himself. Now that all of his boxes have been taken away, xQc may finally be ready to let go of the original Overwatch that kickstarted his career.