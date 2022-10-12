YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren launched his own creative agency, Offbrand, to help content creators turn their ambitions of hosting events and series into a reality. His first client was Felix “xQc” Lengyel.

Together, they brought Juiced into existence—a six-episode game show that pits two pairs of contestants against each other in a series of challenges. Fans vote on which member of the losing team will be ‘juiced’—i.e. covered in slime.

Two episodes have aired so far, and based on the numbers, it’s already on track to becoming a huge success—and that’s despite the fact it’s been marred by production issues like the ‘omega juicer’ device not working.

Screengrab via xQc on Twitch

According to StreamsCharts, the first episode, which pitted Sykkuno and Kyedae against Zoil and Myth and ended with Sykkuno getting ‘juiced,’ averaged 94,000 viewers and peaked at 125,000 viewers. The second episode with Ludwig and AustinShow taking on ConnorEatsPants and Jerma985 drew slightly less. It averaged 76,000 viewers and peaked at 115,000 viewers, perhaps due to the initial hype wearing off.

However, it was still a huge draw for xQc and Twitch fans.

Based on these numbers, the remaining episodes will likely perform well, too. It also had little to no production issues at all, a huge step up from the first episode.

Image via Ludwig on Twitter

For reference, xQc’s standard streams have averaged 74,000 viewers in the past month, with a peak of around 227,000 viewers. So, although the peak is much higher, the average is similar.

These numbers have seen him retain his spot as the most-watched streamer on the platform multiple times throughout the year.

Based on that logic, Juiced will be worth the $500,000 it cost to produce and the six months it spent in development, especially once all the episodes have been streamed on Twitch and subsequently released on YouTube.

And if the demand is there, a second Juiced season could be on the cards.