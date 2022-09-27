Ludwig and xQc are partnering up for an opportunity that could take Twitch’s top streamer to new heights

YouTube streamer and content creator Ludwig Ahgren has launched his latest project, a creative agency that will help fellow content creators plan, produce, and fund events and series. The new agency, called Offbrand, already has its first notable client, aiding Twitch’s most popular streamer xQc in a game show series called Juiced.

Ludwig is one of the most well-known streamers in the livestreaming space, amassing over 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube and thousands of live viewers every stream. The creator’s meteoric rise began on Twitch during a 31-day subathon that largely popularized the practice. But after his move to YouTube, Ludwig only began to strive for grander events. After producing the live version of his Jeopardy-like game show, Mogul Money, the streamer has now sought to help other creators fund and create their ideas.

Alongside manager Nick Allen, fellow streamer Stanz, and former Twitch marketing specialist and streamer Atroic, Ludwig has debuted his new company dubbed Offbrand. As a creative agency, Offbrand is said to help content creators with their ideas from start to finish. Offering creators an outlet aside from their typical videos or livestreams, Offbrand says it seeks to help creators achieve much grander ideas.

Ludwig said his decision to create Offbrand has largely come from acknowledging the inevitability of the end of his career. While still experiencing significant growth in his own right, the streamer said that his career in content creation is not built to last. “I’ve always accepted the fact that there will be a point where my career ends,” Ludwig said in an interview with the Washington Post. “Rather than fear that and try to maintain success for as long as possible, I love the idea of helping other creators make things that I think are cool.”

Offbrand is already off to an impressive start, landing Twitch’s single most-viewed streamer, xQc, as its first client. On Sept. 30, xQc will premier the first game show series made in conjunction with Offbrand, a six-part live game show called Juiced. Little is known about the game show, but its inspiration comes from ’90s Nickelodeon game shows.

Though xQc is the only client that Offbrand has publicly listed, the company is sure to work with more creators in the future should its first venture succeed.