‘Call me a philosopher!’: xQc totally loses his marbles after Overwatch 2 drives him over the edge

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is more than just the king of Twitch. The French-Canadian streamer is also the king of bursting into hilarious rants—even when being funny isn’t his primary intention.

And this week, xQc added another one to his collection on Oct. 17. It was about experiencing long queue times in Overwatch 2, and it might be the funniest one yet.

The Twitch star embraced his inner Winston rage and didn’t hold back.

Image via Blizzard

“Bro, I’m about to turn into a fucking marble statue, motherfucker, from the Greek ages because of this fucking queue, man,” he said, referring to the YouTube video about Ancient Greek philosophy he was watching that showed the type of statue he was describing.

“It’s been eight minutes or some shit waiting for a fucking game show up, man?” he added. “I’m going to turn into a philosopher, bitch!”

One thing was certain though: Mid-rage, xQc wasn’t turning into a stoic philosopher. One of the principles they live by is to free themselves from anger—something he could not do in this scenario.

And he wasn’t done yet, either, as he hit a new pitch.

The juicer warlord kicked things into a higher gear, saying: “Blizzard, give me a fucking game already! Christ, man. It’s time to play games!” He took a breath. “Holy shit!”

xQc finally found a game at the nine-minute mark of his queue, and needless to say, he was relieved. And, luckily, he ended up winning it, too.

Despite the long queue times and other issues, xQc has been impressed with Overwatch 2. Its predecessor was always his number-one game, and the sequel is growing on him.