Summit1g really doesn’t like tanks in Overwatch 2, and he’s not alone

It’s safe to say that FPS streamer Summit1g is not a fan of Overwatch 2.

The newly released OW2 attempted to shake up the stale meta of the original game by changing the game’s format from six-vs-six to five-vs-five, removing a tank from the team composition. To compensate for the lack of tanks, Blizzard attempted to balance the heroes by making the tanks more aggressive and, well, tanky.

But it seems that Blizzard may have overcompensated. During a recent stream, Summit1g tried to hold back his opinion on OW2, but failed miserably. After getting eliminated by the enemy Orisa, Summit1g went off.

“There he is holding W as we speak, running at everyone he sees. Un-fucking-believable,” Summit1g muttered, clearly not pleased with how the game was playing out. “I can’t hold my tongue on it. I’m pissed. It’s the most annoying thing ever.”

Orisa and most of the other tanks are currently considered overpowered by many players. While viewers suggested he try to counter Orisa with certain heroes, Summit1g was clearly fed up.

Orisa is one of the most powerful tanks in OW2 thanks to her reworked kit. She can often be found charging at enemies, making her quite aggressive in the new game when she formerly was one of the less aggressive main tanks. Meanwhile, she often has a pocket healer and can use Fortify to get health back. Using her Javelin Spin, Orisa is never afraid to get up close and personal with the enemy team’s DPS.

In comparison, a lot of the other heroes feel squishy. The support are especially vulnerable with only one tank to protect them and very low HP. In the new game is naturally more aggressive and contains more team fights, but this has left some players frustrated at how hard it is to kill tanks and how easily supports are picked off.

Will Orisa get nerfed in Overwatch 2?

In the Overwatch dev team’s most recent blog post, Blizzard discussed tank updates, but Orisa wasn’t really mentioned. Instead, Blizzard noted that most heroes have a win-rate between 45 percent and 55 percent, making them appear balanced enough for the time being.

“Instead, our team is planning to make a series of balance changes for Season Two that are in line with our design goal of ensuring the overall game feels balanced and fair while giving each season a more distinct identity,” the devs explained in their blog post. “While we’ll continue looking at hero performance and listening to player feedback prior to finalizing any specific changes to balance for Season Two, we want to share more about what we are seeing so far,”

So what do these updates include?

Doomfist seems to be the tank the team is focused on. D.Va is considered one of the best tanks thanks to recent buffs, and other tanks have a high win rate as well. This has left Doomfist as the odd man out. The team is evaluating his “overall tanking ability” for Season Two, hoping to make improvements to Power Block and Meteor Strike.