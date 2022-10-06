Overwatch 2 has drawn mixed opinions since its release, some of which have been tainted by a swathe of major launch issues, including long queue times and errors caused by a DDoS attack.

For that reason, many subscribe to the narrative it’s an unpolished mess. But, Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel isn’t one of them, and he explained why—with a hint of rage.

“I think the game is polished. Overwatch is extremely polished,” he said. “Blizzard makes very polished games. You guys will never understand because you’re fucking dumbass motherfuckers, okay.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

xQc explained his definition of “polished” has nothing to do with the various launch issues plaguing the game. Instead, it’s more about how the game plays once you’re in a lobby.

“What I mean by polish is a game not having major glitches, and the interactions between you, and the game, and the maps and the other characters, are very well done,” he said. “The audio is well layered and well engineered.

“The game is still polished,” Twitch’s top star added.

“They’ve thought about what they think could have gone wrong, and they fixed it, and they made it good. That’s what the game is. It is polished.”

Either way, launch issues and the level of polish are not the only massive talking points about the game. There’s also some concern about new heroes being locked behind paywalls.

Still, it hasn’t stopped it from having a successful launch on Twitch, a lot of which has to do with xQc. He has streamed it for around 12 hours at the time of writing this article, with an average of 100,000 viewers across those broadcasts.