WoW’s latest patch offers buffs to Frost Mage, Assassination Rogue, and Fury Warrior

The same few specializations in World of Warcraft have been crying out changes. Whether it’s raiding Castle Nathria, running Mythic+ dungeons, or queueing up for arena, these specs have left much to be desired in Shadowlands.

In the Jan. 12 update, the developers are finally making amends and adjusting various classes ahead of the weekly reset in North America and the rest of the world.

The update features changes to Blood and Frost Death Knight, Frost Mage, Windwalker and Brewmaster Monk, Assassination Rogue, and Fury Warrior, targeting ability damage and two-handed weapon equipment.

The changes to Frost Mage, Assassination Rogue, and Fury Warrior, in particular, could have a large impact on the specs, nudging them up the standings and giving them extra room to breathe on the meters.

Class changes

Death Knight

Blood

Bone Shield grants armor equal to 70 percent of Strength (was 50 percent)

Frost

All damage is increased by an additional 2 percent while a two-handed weapon is equipped

Monk

Windwalker

All damage is increased by an additional 2 percent while a two-handed weapon is equipped

Brewmaster

All damage is increased by an additional 2 percent while a two-handed weapon is equipped

Warrior

Fury

All damage abilities increased by 8 percent, except for Bladestorm and Dragon Roar

Meat Cleaver talent now increases Whirlwind’s damage by 25 percent (was 30 percent)

PVP

Players will now drop PvP flags if they cast Podtender (including Temple of Kotmogu orbs)

These changes are scheduled to go live later today on the North American and Oceanian servers. European players will have to wait until Wednesday’s reset.