Why was VTuber Zaion LanZa suspended by NIJISANJI?

VTuber Zaion LanZa has been suspended by NIJISANJI, which means she’s been barred from streaming and participating in any social media activities indefinitely.

Prior to her suspension, Zaion debuted as a member of NIJISANJI in December 2022 as part of its most recent wave, XSOLIEL. She currently has 129,000 YouTube subscribers and 192,200 Twitter followers.

NIJISANJI released a statement issuing the temporary suspension of its talent’s activities on Wednesday, Feb. 8. In the statement, the agency outlined the reasons for Zaion’s suspension, noting “repeated misconduct.” The agency added that “management warned her several times about compliance issues since debut, [but] the situation did not improve.”

Thank you for always supporting NIJISANJI and NIJISANJI EN.

We are sorry to announce the temporary suspension of Zaion LanZa’s activities as a result of repeated misconduct.

We hope for your kind understanding. pic.twitter.com/gIBARCXnuU — NIJISANJI EN Official (@NIJISANJI_World) February 8, 2023

Fans have compared the disciplinary action towards Zaion to the graduation of Yugo Asuma from the same agency. The statement made by NIJISANJI about the departure of Yugo shared similar language, of note that “his activities and behavior as a [VTuber] could not be accepted as a company.”

What insensitive jokes did Zaion LanZa make to get her suspended?

There is no way to know which jokes led to the suspension of Zaion, or even that the jokes in question were made public, but that has not stopped fans from speculating. Following her suspension, fans on Twitter have discussed clips that have since surfaced of the VTuber making inappropriate remarks.

While there is no confirmation the following comment contributed to the insensitive jokes referred to by NIJISANJI, it did not prevent fans from sharing their disdain towards the talent’s actions on social media.

Perhaps the most inappropriate clip came from her now-private YouTube stream of The Karaoke. The game features a female character who has been the victim of sexual assault.

In response to witnessing the character getting changed, Zaion made the comment “Man, no wonder she got…” before cutting herself off. Fans agreed the joke was insensitive, as using the appearance of a woman’s body to justify sexual assault is not something that should be normalized or played up for humor. All agreed: the sentiment has no place being called upon in the VTubing scene.

What signs of misconduct are there?

Fans have speculated that Zaion’s behavior of privating and editing select YouTube VODs has something to do with her “repeated misconduct,” though there is no confirmation this behavior was related to NIJISANJI’s statement.