On Dec. 14, 2022, ANYCOLOR said that popular VTuber Yugo Asuma has graduated from the VTuber agency Nijisanji and will cease all streaming and VTuber activities. In the VTuber industry, “graduating” refers to anytime a VTuber departs from an agency or group for any reason or purpose.

Largely under the Nijisanji group, Yugo Asuma amassed a significant audience of over 29,00 subscribers on YouTube and over 671,000 on Twitter. Fans were shocked to see the VTuber’s vast catalog of videos and livestreams suddenly deleted shortly after departing from Nijisanji.

While this sudden move caught many fans off guard, many were left asking why Yugo Asuma graduated from Nijisanji. This is everything we currently know about the situation and why Asuma reportedly left.

Why did Yugo Asuma leave Nijisanji?

The entertainment startup ANYCOLOR first broke the news of Yugo Asuma’s unexpected graduation from Nijisanji. The company wrote that the VTuber engaged in activities and behaviors that “could not be accepted as a company.”

The statement made by ANYCOLOR did not go into specifics to describe the exact actions Nijisanji found unacceptable. From the verbiage of the statement, however, it appears that Asuma’s graduation was a forcible removal rather than a mutual decision.

In a now-deleted tweet, Asuma thanked his fans for their support and addressed his departure, though provided no further context on his ominous removal.

“I’m so sorry that I am not good enough to satisfy all of you, but your existence means a lot,” Asuma wrote.

We know everyone has a lot of questions, but we’re also still trying to take things in as well… If it’s possible, please give us a little more time.



Thank you all for being patient with us 😞 — Alban Knox 🎭🕒 NIJISANJI EN (@alban_knox) December 14, 2022

Though other prominent Nijisanji content creators, such as Alban Knox and Fulguar Ovid also commented on the situation, asking fans for patience and not providing any more details. For now, viewers can only speculate on the reason behind Asuma’s graduation. While many have called for a graduation stream, this may not happen anytime soon as the creator has locked their Twitter account.