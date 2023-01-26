Kai Cenat is a popular Twitch streamer that boats over three million followers on the livestreaming platform. The content creator is most well known for his bombastic personality and regular celebrity guest appearances, including the likes of 21 Savage, Ice Spice, and others.

Cenat saw perhaps his greatest period of growth during his campaign to become the most subscribed to streamer on Twitch. After weeks of pushing to surpass fellow streamers xQc and Gaules, Cenat eventually passed 100,000 concurrent subscribers, still retaining over 60,000 subscribers even months later.

Despite his popularity on the platform, Cenat has been temporarily suspended from Twitch multiple times throughout his prolific streaming career. Previously, Cenat has been banned multiple times for using allegedly harmful language.

On Jan. 26, 2023, Cenat was banned for the fourth time from Twitch. Fans immediately outpoured both shock and support for the streamer, though many were left to speculate why Cenat was once again removed from the platform.

Why was Kai Cenat banned from Twitch and when will he return? Kai Cenat ban reason and length

Neither Kai Cenat nor Twitch have revealed the official reason behind the prolific streamer’s sudden ban. However, it seems likely that Cenat was banned for consuming illegal substances on broadcast.

One day prior to his eventual ban, Cenat livestreamed himself getting high for the first time off edibles. While streamers that live in locations where such substances are legal can livestream while under the influence of drugs, Cenat notably lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where all forms of marijuana use are still illegal.

Twitch’s official stance in the website’s terms of service states that “For the safety of our community, we require users to respect all applicable local, national, and international laws while using our services. Any content or activity featuring, encouraging, offering, or soliciting illegal activity is prohibited and may be reported to law enforcement.”

Since Cenat has been banned multiple times, viewers may expect a lengthier suspension for Cenat this time around. Cenat’s previous longest ban latest one month, though it is unclear how long his fourth ban will last.