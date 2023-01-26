Kai Cenat hit with Twitch ban hours before subathon

He couldn't help but laugh about it on Twitter.

Kai Cenat’s upcoming subathon will have to wait. The streamer this afternoon was banned on Twitch for the fourth time since 2021, according to StreamerBans.

The reason for his ban is not clear, but on Twitter, he seemed to be taking the discipline in stride with a few “crying laughing” emojis.

“Banned before subathon,” he said. “I haven’t even been live.”

Banned Before Subathon I Haven’t Even Been Live😂😂😂GG — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) January 26, 2023

Kai didn’t dive into why he was hit with a suspension nor has he explained how long exactly he expects to be banned for. Twitch does not comment on the specifics of streamer bans, so if ban information surfaces, it will be from Cenat.

All of Kai’s previous Twitch bans came from before he revved up his output on the platform. Last summer, he made waves on Twitch by increasing his streaming output and reaching lofty subscriber goals that made him the platform’s breakout star of 2022.

Related: Why was Kai Cenat banned?

After hitting more than 100,000 concurrent subscribers on Twitch in October, Cenat cemented himself as one of the top streamers on the platform. And since then, his streams have included high-profile mainstream celebrities as guests like 21 Savage.

Kai found himself embroiled in controversy earlier this month after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted at a party she attended with him. Cenat was not personally accused of the assault himself, but the woman in question claimed that Kai was slow to assist her in pursuing the alleged assaulter afterward.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.