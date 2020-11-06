Voyboy banned on Twitch for unknown reason

The surprise ban comes during a recent League of Legends stream.

Professional League of Legends player and streamer Voyboy has been banned on Twitch, although he does not seem to know why.

Voyboy tweeted following the surprise ban, saying he had been live playing League just five minutes before he was banned.

Uhm. Was just streaming League 5 minutes ago when looks like my @Twitch account got banned… https://t.co/S0xu45RzUF — Joedat (@Voyboy) November 5, 2020

As usual, Twitch has not provided any specific information regarding the ban, although fans speculate that it stems from DMCA strikes on Voyboy’s channel. Twitch has recently begun cracking down on DMCA violations, whether they come from recent streams or old clips on a channel.

Hundreds of streamers received infringement notices over the last month and were encouraged to look over their channels and remove any content that could be copyrighted.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.