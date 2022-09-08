‘What kinda weird ass s**t is going on over here?’: Tyler1 reacts to Sh*t Camp livestream

Tyler1 can't seem to understand what his brother is up to over at Shit Camp.

Shit Camp has returned for 2022, and despite some initial controversy, it has been blasting out viral content. Not everyone is a fan of the event, however, including League of Legends streamer Tyler1.

Tyler1 has been skeptical of Shit Camp since the beginning, especially after his brother and fellow League streamer Erobb221 decided to participate in the shenanigans. Erobb221 was banned from Twitch mid-Shit Camp, meaning he won’t be able to appear in further streams at QTCinderella’s event.

Tyler1 still tuned in to the mayhem during a recent stream but was left perplexed at what he was watching. In the out-of-context clip from Shit Camp, Erobb221 could be seen in a dress getting foundation applied to his face. The camera panned out and revealed that other male streamers were also in dresses.

“What kinda weird ass shit is going on over here?” Tyler1 said. “I don’t even want to know, bro. What the fuck?”

Tyler1 expressed that he found the state of Twitch in 2022 to be a bit off. Instead of “sitting here quietly” and playing games, streamers have started to do a variety of IRL content and participate in wacky challenges and events.

“C’mon, man… No offense… You do what makes you happy. I’m not one to judge. But oh my…” Tyler1 said.

What is Shit Camp 2022?

QTCinderella hosted Shit Camp for the first time in 2021. The event is meant to bring streamers from behind their screen and put them into the “wilderness” to see how they interact with each other. They also participate in a variety of challenges in an attempt to “escape the sunlight and go back to their stream rooms.”

The week-long event has two teams facing off in challenges and “embarrassing themselves.” This includes Erobb221 attempting to fish, which ultimately led to him capsizing his boat, as well as scavenger hunts and trivia games.

Here are the two teams and their scores so far.

Meanwhile, Tyler1 will continue to play League on Twitch and fantasize about the bygone days of Twitch where the main streams were all people playing video games.