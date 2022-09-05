Hasan calls out xQc for ‘bailing’ on Sh*t Camp: ‘It is f****d up’

Popular Twitch streamer Qc revealed yesterday—much to the dismay of fans and streamers alike—that he wouldn’t be attending QTCinderella’s upcoming Shit Camp event because Sodapoppin wouldn’t be going either. And today, fellow streamer Hasan called out the Gaming Golem on Twitter as well as on his own stream for “bailing” on the event.

QTCinderella’s Shit Camp is making a return for its second year on Sept. 5. The event features a wide range of notable streamers, including Hasan, Myth, Ludwig, Valkyrae, and more. But one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, xQc, who was originally meant to participate, confirmed he will not be attending.

In Twitch messages from Sept. 4, xQc cites his reasoning behind staying home from Shit Camp to be because fellow streamer and friend Sodapoppin isn’t attending either. This excuse isn’t good enough for Hasan, however, who feels the Twitch star “bailed” on the event last second.

“Xqc bailing last second on shitcamp is obviously bad, qt busted her ass for the event & spent a lot of her own money to make content for everyone,” Hasan wrote. “I think him claiming it’s because sodas not coming & that the event will somehow be bad is unfathomably awful.”

xqc bailing last second on shitcamp is obviously bad, qt busted her ass for the event & spent a lot of her own money to make content for everyone. i think him claiming it’s because sodas not coming & that the event will somehow be bad is unfathomably awful. — hasanbabi (@nothasanabi) September 5, 2022

But the 31-year-old didn’t stop there, doubling down on his stance during a Twitch broadcast today, explaining that it’s “fucked up” that xQc “bailed” on QTCinderella’s event.

“I don’t think I said anything fucked up at all, I think it is fucked up, for the most part, that xQc last second bailed out,” Hasan said. “… I don’t like the way that xQc handled him not coming to the event last second.”

In addition to seemingly being upset in the way xQc went about revealing his decision to stay home from Shit Camp “last second,” Hasan appears to be disappointed that he won’t get to see his friend and fellow streamer in general, explaining on Twitter that he was “excited to see everyone including xQc.”

Despite missing xQc and Sodapoppin, with the latter being preoccupied with the Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch that he’s been grinding on stream, Shit Camp still features a star-studded roster of content creators as well as a long and exciting itinerary of activities for fans to watch and enjoy.