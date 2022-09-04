XQc confirms S**t Camp absence because of Sodapoppin

XQc recently revealed to viewers in his Twitch chat that he will not be attending the upcoming streamer event S**t Camp 2022. His reasoning is with fellow broadcaster Sodapoppin.

QTCinderella’s Shit Camp is making a return for its second year and aims to be bigger and better than its inaugural installment. The event is set to begin on Sep. 5 and features a wide range of notable names, including Hasan, Myth, Ludwig, Valkyrae, and more. But one of the biggest streamers in the world, xQc, who was originally meant to participate, has confirmed that he will not be attending.

The 26-year-old revealed this shocking news in his offline Twitch chat, much to the dismay of fans who hoped to see the star interact with his fellow streamers in real life while participating in entertaining activities.

“Staying home, not going. Soda gone and all, don’t feel like it,” xQc wrote. “It’s a lot of people, I need someone like Soda to run good stuff.”

BREAKING: Unfortunately, it no longer looks like xQc will be attending Shitcamp 2022, as per his messages in offline chat today. Looking forward to seeing everyone for a week of streams on his channel! pic.twitter.com/cqBuTCZzM1 — xQcUpdates (@xQcUpdates) September 4, 2022

The fact that fellow Twitch streamer and friend Sodapoppin will not be attending S**t Camp appears to be the main cause for his decision to stay home from the event, according to xQc.

Sodapoppin, who fans were confused to not see listed as a participant at S**t Camp, is currently preoccupied with the release of the pre-patch for Wrath of the Lich King Classic, which the MMO veteran has been grinding on stream for countless hours with fellow streamer and VTuber Veibae. Although the star hasn’t released an official reason for his absence, most believe this to be the main culprit.

Even without xQc and Sodapoppin, S**t Camp still retains a star-studded roster with a long list of activities for fans to watch and enjoy and is set to start on September 5.