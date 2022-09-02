When is Sh*t Camp 2022? Full schedule and all activities

QTCinderella’s chaotic congregation of streamers known as Shit Camp is returning this year with a loaded list of attendees that include Ludwig, Valkyrae, and Hasan.

The event will have four days of festivities, and last year culminated in the special guest appearances of numerous OfflineTV and 100Thieves members for a kickball tournament.

This year’s edition of Shit Camp will have a wide range of activities beginning with an opening ceremony on Monday evening, Sept. 5. The event will end with a closing ceremony on Thursday evening, Sept. 8.

Streams throughout the week will happen across all attending streamers’ channels, with different activities being dedicated to certain channels. The full schedule for the event can be found on Shitcamp.live.

When is Shit Camp? Full schedule and all activities

Tuesday

Breakfast will be on the AustinShow stream in the morning, and at the same time, Erobb will stream fishing. Following those broadcasts, gamers will try their hand at archery on Maya’s channel.

The main event for the day will be an early evening scavenger hunt broadcast on the channels of two team captains for the challenge, xQc, and Hasan. The nightcap will be on Ludwig’s channel where streamers will play the newlywed game.

Wednesday

Rich Campbell will open the day right after the clock hits midnight for a birthday party stream, and in the morning, Zoil will prepare breakfast for campers. The afternoon and evening will include some ziplining and a relay race on Myth and Hasan’s channels, respectively. XQc will host a PJ party on his channel to end the night.

Thursday

The final day of Shit Camp is perhaps the most packed. Following breakfast on Britt’s channel, Cyr will broadcast a paintball fight. After everyone has recovered, Poke’s channel will have Zorb Soccer for an hour and a half before the crew takes on boat racing on Will Neff’s channel. The camp will end with a closing ceremony on QTCinderella’s channel.