Twitch strives to improve clips with introduction of ‘pinned’ feature

Twitch is planning on improving its clip function by adding pinned clips, an expanded clip editor, and improved means to share popular clips across other social media platforms.

Twitch clips were first introduced in May 2016, allowing content creators and viewers to catch snippets of a stream in short five to 60-second videos. Years later, clips have become an integral part of Twitch’s streaming ecosystem. By sharing clips across other social platforms, various streamers have kickstarted full-time streaming and content creation careers with the assistance of clips.

Throughout the past year, Twitch improved the quality of clips for mobile users, though a recent Twitch Patch_Notes shared the platform’s plan for the popular functionality. Speaking on the future of clips, VP of community products Jeremy Forrester provided some insight into Twitch’s intentions.

We want to make it easier to share your content on other platforms and help viewers discover your content on Twitch:



– A clips editor that can help you convert clips into portrait mode

– Pinned Clips pic.twitter.com/MKQMUoA0gL — Twitch (@Twitch) January 26, 2023

First, Forrester said Twitch will build out tools to make it easier for creators to edit and share clips across other social media platforms such as TikTok. Namely, Forrester specified that this improved editor with help creators convert clips into portrait mode, making the content more digestible on other platforms.

Next, livestreamers will be able to pin up to five clips at the top of their channel page. This will give streamers a chance to highlight some of their best on-stream moments or provide important information to potential viewers. In this sense, clips could provide an alternative to the already existing channel trailer.

It is unclear exactly when these changes will officially hit the livestreaming platform, though both streamers and viewers alike can likely expect the improved clips system to roll out broadly within the next year.