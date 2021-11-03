Twitch Rivals takes on Crypto.com as official global marketing partner

The partnership will kick off with this week's Ultimate Challenge event.

Twitch Rivals is signing a multi-year deal with one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency platforms.

This partnership with Crypto.com will begin with the upcoming Twitch Rivals: Ultimate Challenge event, taking place later this week on Nov. 4. Ultimate Challenge will be a two-day event featuring some of the streaming platform’s biggest stars, including xQc, Hasan Piker, Myth, and more.

With this new partnership, Crypto.com will have its branding on full display, along with other promotional segments for the brand during this event and other Twitch Rivals events going forward.

“We’re extremely excited to add Twitch Rivals, the home of esports, to our growing portfolio of the world’s best brands in sports,” said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. “With well-over 1 billion gamers worldwide, fans of gaming and esports are digital natives, for whom cryptocurrency is inevitable.”

This isn’t the first time that Crypto.com has partnered up with a company in the esports space. Earlier this year, Fnatic signed a five-year, $15 million deal with the crypto exchange. Other global esports orgs such as TSM, Astralis, Natus Vincere, and Virtus Pro have also taken on high-profile crypto partnerships.

Partnering with Twitch Rivals is another avenue of “bringing the expanding cryptocurrency market to the forefront of esports,” according to the company’s press release.

“Twitch Rivals has built a loyal and global community of next-gen fans,” said Lou Garate, Twitch’s head of global sponsorship sales. “Through our partnership with Crypto.com, we are looking forward to continuing to create new and exciting moments to drive engagement for our passionate and tech-savvy viewers.”