Fnatic signs $15 million deal with Crypto.com

Fnatic has entered a five-year partnership worth more than $15 million with Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange platform with more than 10 million users across the globe, the London-based esports organization announced today.

Crypto.com will be Fnatic’s first “Global Cryptocurrency Partner” and it’s the cryptocurrency exchange’s first venture into esports as well. The platform is already partnered with major sports brands such as the UFC, Formula 1, Serie A (the top soccer division in Italy), NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, and Paris Saint-Germain, home of soccer superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé.

Image via Fnatic

The partnership will see both Fnatic and Crypto.com offer fans rewards and “money-can’t buy experiences” for Crypto.com users purchasing the org’s goods, including new digital products like exclusive Fnatic NFTs, financial literacy, and crypto education opportunities for those who are new to this world.

As part of the deal, the Crypto.com branding will be featured on the collarbone of Fnatic’s team jerseys. The cryptocurrency exchange platform will be working with Fnatic on a variety of other activations, including branded in-game experiences and physical events.

“This partnership sees global leaders in esports and cryptocurrency join forces for a ground-breaking, long-term partnership,” Fnatic’s CEO Sam Mathews said. “Fnatic boasts one of the most connected, involved, and supportive fan bases in the world and this landmark deal with Crypto.com allows us to further cater to their everyday needs. As cryptocurrency becomes a mainstream payment method, there’s never been a better time to help our fans make smarter, healthier, and future-proof cryptocurrency decisions.”

Several global esports organizations, such as TSM, Astralis, Natus Vincere, and Virtus Pro, have partnered with cryptocurrency exchange platforms over the past few months. And Fnatic’s entry into this universe just carries on the trend.

Fnatic was founded in 2004 and is one of the most traditional organizations in esports, featuring teams in League of Legends’ LEC, CS:GO, and VALORANT, among other titles. Crypto.com, on the other hand, is also popular in the world of cryptocurrency. It’s available in more than 30 countries around the world.