Astralis unveils partnership with crypto exchange Bybit

Danish esports organization Astralis has signed a three-year deal with Bybit, which will see the cryptocurrency exchange have its logo featured on the front of Astralis’ CS:GO jerseys as well as digitally on “relevant platforms and social media channels.”

As part of their partnership agreement, Bybit will also be an “active part” in planning player engagements, carbon neutrality initiatives, financial education, and awareness campaigns. The cryptocurrency exchange was founded in 2018 and has more than 2 million registered users worldwide.

New 3 year Main Partnership deal w @Bybit_Official!



We are proud of the way this partnership will not only be of significant financial value, but also involves educational, carbon neutrality- and charity initiatives.



Welcome!

🇩🇰https://t.co/bfAHROUAII



🇬🇧https://t.co/s5rkQNOJYN pic.twitter.com/H3HW8tWlBD — Astralis A/S (@astralisgroup) August 23, 2021

The Astralis players will participate in Bybit’s annual gamified crypto trading competition, called the World Series of Trading (WSOT). The prize pool for WSOT 2021 is up to $7.5 million and five percent of it, plus contributions from Bybit totaling $400,000, will be donated to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

“This is a significant deal for Astralis both financially and brand wise,” the organization’s co-founder and CRO Jakob Lund Kristensen said in an official statement. ” It is the largest partnership deal we have entered to date, and just as important, the purpose of the agreement and activation around it is almost the perfect match with ours: to champion the positives of gaming.”

Astralis has esports teams in CS:GO, League of Legends, and FIFA. The Danish organization is not the first one to partner with Bybit. Recently, Ukrainian org Natus Vincere also announced a three-year partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange last week on Aug. 18.