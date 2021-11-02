Twitch Rivals to feature xQc, Hasan Piker, Myth, and more

Twitch is sending some of its biggest stars to Vegas.

Twitch Rivals is coming back in a big way with their first live event since 2019. A two-day challenge event will take place in Las Vegas this week, with 32 top Twitch streamers competing for a grand prize of $10,000 each. The event has a total prize pool of $250,000 and will be broadcast live on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

The competition will consist of a number of different IRL challenges including an obstacle course, puzzle game, mini-golf, and other activities. Streamers will be divided into duos and teams will earn points for each game completed successfully. On Nov. 4, the event will focus on physical challenges. On Nov. 5, streamers will have to play video games and win in order to beat out the competition.

Apex Legends streamers iiTzTimmy and Lululovely will be competing in the IRL event, along with a number of the biggest names on Twitch like xQc, loltyler1, Sodapoppin, and Hasanabi.

November 4-5 at /twitchrivals pic.twitter.com/rQ3IkbL8iz — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) October 27, 2021

Twitch has revealed a few of the team compositions so far. 5upp will be paired with TinaKitten, ItsHafu will be teaming up with Dogdog, and Kyedae with be partnered with TenZ.

Fans can catch the Las Vegas event on the Twitch Rivals official Twitch channel, starting Nov. 4 at 2pm CT.