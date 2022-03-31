Twitch is shutting down its desktop app

Streaming platform Twitch will be shutting down its desktop application, the company announced on March 30. The service is set to discontinue on April 30, leaving the website, Twitch.tv, as the only way of watching broadcasts on the platform.

The streaming giant gave several reasons for its decision, including that the Twitch desktop app shutdown was due to “a combination of usage and user feedback.”

Though scaling back by cutting its desktop app, Twitch’s statement also inferred that the company would use this as an opportunity to continue development on the site’s other services. “This move allows us to invest more heavily in enhancing and adding new ways to engage with the creators and communities you care about,” they said. For those accustomed to viewing Twitch on the app, the statement recommended booking marking the website for similar ease of access.

During the early parts of 2022, Twitch has undergone significant changes to its platform’s available services and functionality. Most recently the streaming website completely altered its reporting systems and ban or suspension appeal process.

Despite cutting a portion of the site’s service in an uncharacteristic move by the company, this certainly does not spell trouble for the platform. Twitch is still undoubtedly among the most viewed streaming platforms in the world. The average concurrent viewers has only continued to peak in 2022, currently averaging 2.83 million viewers according to stat-tracking site Twitch Tracker.

Though the Amazon-owned site is losing one arm of its multitude of services, users can be assured that Twitch is still sticking around likely for quite some time.