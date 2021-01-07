Twitch is experiencing loading issues

Twitch is experiencing issues right now that are causing multiple parts of the platform to not load for users.

This includes almost all broadcasts not appearing for viewers using the website on PC, Mac, and mobile devices. Though as of now, it appears that you can still watch streams on the Amazon Fire Stick’s Twitch app.

🔎 We are investigating an issue causing various features on Twitch not to load. Stay tuned! — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) January 7, 2021

Twitch’s support team is investigating the cause of the loading problems. Similar issues affected the website on Jan. 2 and were resolved within an hour.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.