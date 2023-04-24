‘Tucker is Fox’: XQc thinks Fox News is losing out big with Tucker Carlson split

Twitch top dog xQc said today on stream he thinks Fox News is taking a big hit by parting ways with longtime commentator Tucker Carlson.

Political conglomerate Fox News has hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight for nearly seven years, even bumping the show to more popular time slots on multiple occasions. But in a shocking turn of events, Fox News announced today that Carlson and his show will no longer be a part of the network.

After stumbling upon the surprising announcement, xQc shared his thoughts on the situation today—and he thinks Fox News is losing out big with the departure of Carlson.

“I feel like, even though I personally don’t like him, I feel like Tucker is Fox,” xQc said. “I think they’re losing a big part of their fucking broadcast with that shit. You think of Fox, you think of brain rot. But you think of brain rot, you think of Tucker.”

XQc has watched bits of Tucker Carlson Tonight on multiple occasions during his Twitch broadcasts, viewing it as recently as six months ago when the show hosted an interview with controversial musician and fashion designer Kanye West.

XQc, along with many on the internet, has often been in disagreement with the primetime host. Despite this, the star and a majority of his chat seemed to be in agreement that the news network is losing a big part of its brand with the departure of Carlson.