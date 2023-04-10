XQc shares terrifying story of intruder nearly breaking into his LA home

XQc divulged during a recent Twitch broadcast that an intruder attempted to break into his home last night—and viewers were shocked.

Diehard or overzealous fans seem to come with the territory when you’re one of the most popular streamers on the planet, and xQc is no exception to that. But even he seemed shaken when sharing the terrifying story of a trespasser attempting to break into his home while he was away last night. Though it’s unclear if they knew it was xQc’s house they were attempting to break into.

“I look at my phone, I get fucking alerts, like camera alerts and shit like that on my phone. And I look, and there’s just this guy, and he looks like he’s breaking in, dude, into my house,” xQc said. “So the camera shows, dude pulls up and starts fucking messing with the code thing, and then starts messing with the camera or whatever.”

The Twitch star then attempted to contact non-emergency law enforcement because the attempted break-in had already occurred. But he could not file a report due to yesterday’s holiday, Easter, and a shortage of officers on duty, according to xQc.

Despite the lack of assistance from local police, the trespasser luckily wasn’t able to make it into the 27-year-old’s L.A. home. XQc seems to be doing fine, but it’s unclear if he ever managed to file a report regarding the incident.