‘Oh my god’: XQc probably just leaked his Kick move in all-time Twitch blunder

Kick is the new streaming platform on the block, and they’ve been making moves ever since Trainwreck, who is affiliated with the streaming platform, confirmed six new signings will be announced soon.

The first was professional chess player Hikaru Nakamura. The second one hasn’t been revealed yet, but after Amouranth said she’d be open to a move depending on the offer, fans suspected it could well be her. But, in a turn of events, it seems like xQc, who spoke fondly about how Kick is allowing streamers to sign non-exclusivity deals, could be a candidate. The scatterbrained streamer implied as much himself during an on-stream slip-up.

It all started when xQx tabbed back onto Twitter, accidentally revealing all the direct messages he’s received recently in the process. He squealed in panic and closed it immediately.

Funnily enough, the direct messages didn’t actually reveal anything. All fans saw were a handful of casual messages from other content creators and streamers, including Amouranth. XQc let out a massive sigh of relief. “Oh my god” he whispered to himself, leading fans to believe he managed to avoid something. What happened next, however, undid it all, and it was his own fault.

“Dude, I thought I leaked my Kick thing,” he said out loud. Then, after realizing what he just said, he slapped his forehead and added “Oh my god” in a dumbfounded tone.

No matter how convincing it may seem, xQc is known for being a bit of a jokester on Twitch, so there’s always a chance he could have been trolling his streaming fans by stringing them along a false narrative.

If it is true, it won’t mean the end of the juicer warlord’s tenure on Twitch either. He’d probably stream some things on Kick, like gambling, but everything else would be on Twitch.