Thousands of WoW players mourn loss of Reckful

The gaming community has united to remember one of its most prominent and beloved World of Warcraft players.

Thousands of WoW players from across multiple regions and servers have come together to mourn the loss of Reckful, one of the most popular WoW players of all time. Reckful, 31, reportedly died earlier today, according to his roommate and ex-girlfriend.

WoW streamer Asmongold took part on stream, with thousands of players joining in and paying their respects while viewers poured in. Many players began to kneel at the Cathedral in Stormwind to symbolize how much Reckful meant to the WoW community.

Players were describing how much Reckful meant to them across multiple servers. “Bryon had a brilliant mind, I loved watching streams where he would do chance/odd calculations and show his work,” one player said. “It was so interesting and fun.”

“I always wished I ran into him walking around Austin. RIP Reckful,” another player said, with hundreds of others sharing their condolences.

Reckful/Byron memorials are now being held inside World of Warcraft across multiple servers and locations to pay respects to a WoW legend pic.twitter.com/Nb4FHfwAvM — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 2, 2020

100 Thieves content creator CouRage said this moment was truly special since the two factions that have historically been pitted against each other, Horde and Alliance, came together to mourn the death of Reckful.

“Today, no matter what side you’re on people are mourning,” he said.

So sad. pic.twitter.com/98LfbNfO2k — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) July 2, 2020

While thousands of players pay their respects in-game, hundreds of thousands are watching streamers describe how much Reckful meant to the community.