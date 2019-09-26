Tfue says he’ll return to streaming on Twitch on Oct. 1

One of the biggest streamers on Twitch will return to the platform at the start of the next month.

Fortnite star Turner “Tfue” Tunney took a break from streaming on Twitch on Sept. 13 because he felt “trapped in a negative crawl space” and wasn’t happy despite having everything he wanted. He decided to take some time off from streaming and didn’t initially set a date for his return.

Tfue on Twitter Returning to Twitch and Youtube October 1st 💪🏻 https://t.co/qbda6OMLrr

But Tfue revealed today that he’ll be returning to both YouTube and Twitch on Oct. 1, just five days from now. The tweet showed Tfue performing another stunt by diving off a bridge into the water below.

His motivation to return could have been halted by his current legal battle with his former organization, FaZe Clan. This battle is still in proceedings, according to a report by Richard Lewis. In August, FaZe Clan counter-sued Tfue for supposedly breaching his contract by filing a lawsuit against the organization in May.

It’s unclear whether Tfue will stream other games. The Fortnite streamer has made his thoughts about the battle royale title clear because he’s said that “Fortnite is dying.” He also expressed his desire to play other games.

Tfue Says Fortnite Is dying And wants to stream other Games Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by cookieoncrack

Regardless, since Tfue has one of the biggest communities on the platform, many fans are looking forward to his return to streaming on Twitch and uploading on YouTube.